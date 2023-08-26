CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys soccer program did what two state champions could not last season - win the Colonial League title. The Spartans finally beat Northwestern to take the championship and then they went on to win their first district championship in eight years.
A talented senior class departs and now it's up to Sidney Rosenberg, Noah Jellison, and Daniel Magallenes to lead the way. It was a spectacular season for Southern Lehigh and part of the success according to coach Mark Evans is taking your lumps early. That gets you prepared for the postseason.
"Our philosophy is to play as difficult a non-conference schedule as possible with Wissahickon, Evans said. "We play Nazareth in a few weeks. We have some other challenging out of league opponents. We want to win them all but sometimes we expect to get pounded a little bit and learn."
That tough scheduling showed on Saturday as Wissahickon knocked off Southern Lehigh 5-0 in the Spartans season opener.