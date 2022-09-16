CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh hosted a Colonial League showdown between a pair of defending District 11 champions on Thursday as they hosted Palmerton.
The Spartans, the reigning AA champs, squared off against the 2021 Class A champion Blue Bombers. The hosts struck first when Lana Hughes scored roughly five minutes into the contest.
The score would remain the same into the fourth quarter when Ella Bausher provided an insurance goal six minutes into the final stanza. Southern Lehigh would need the breathing room, too, as Palmerton answered with a goal from Skyler Kohler on an assist from Sydney Frantz.
The Spartans hold on and improve to 6-0 on the season and the Blue Bombers are now 4-3.