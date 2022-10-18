NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Southern Lehigh girls volleyball extended their win streak to eight games with a 3-0 win over Notre Dame in the Colonial League Championship game on Tuesday at Catasauqua High School.
The Spartans, who have not lost a match in nearly a month, defeated the Crusaders 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16 for the three-set sweep. It is the sixth straight Colonial League crown for Southern Lehigh.
Both Southern Lehigh (4A) and Notre Dame (2A) have qualified for the District 11 postseason which begins next week.