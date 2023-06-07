HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley enters the quarterfinals of the PIAA-3A baseball tournament with District IV champion, Hughestown awaiting them. The Panthers just three wins away from adding more hardware to the trophy case.
The Panthers have showcased a full complement of talent throughout their 23 win season. During this postseason run, the backend of the lineup has been stepping up.
A rotating group throughout the season, the back three group during the final stretch of the season and in the playoffs has settled in. They've been like an anchor for the lineup.
First pitch for Thursday's quarterfinal is set for 3:30 at Pine Grove High School.