BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom comes into the 2022 with the biggest target on their backs, the reigning District XI-6A champions. The Patriots return a strong group, having lost just eight seniors.
Head coach, Jason Roder knows that while it was a small group of seniors, it will still present some challenges to his squad this season. Among that group was the quarterback, and starting running back.
There is plenty of experience returning to the Patriots in 2022, roughly 18-19 seniors on the squad, with plenty of snaps under their belt.
Falling in opening round of the PIAA 6A tournament to St. Joe's Prep by three points a season ago, this is a confident bunch heading into the upcoming season.
:22 Jason Roder/FREEDOM HEAD COACH
:55 Collin Lutz/FREEDOM SENIOR LINEMAN
DAVE LESKO
Freedom lost just 8 seniors to graduation, but they included a starting quarterback, running back and two solid linemen. Still, the Patriots have a lot of experience returning and they expect to once again be in the mix for their third district title in the last five years.
JASON ROEDER
"It was a small group in terms of numbers, but in terms of quality, we're losing a lot of production. I think there's, what four scholarship guys in that group, the starting quarterback. So, some high-quality, high-character kids that we're definitely going to need to replace. I mean we have a huge senior class. I think we're at 18-19 seniors right now, and guys that have played a lot of snaps for us in the past. So, we like what we have coming back. We like the way our offseason went. We had a great offseason, in terms of our strength and conditioning program and the seven-on-seven circuit and whatnot. So, excited to get started for real."
DAVE LESKO
Falling to St. Joe’s Prep by just three points in the state quarterfinals has Freedom feeling pretty confident heading into the season.
COLLIN LUTZ
"I think it just gave us that sense that it's possible. You know, we're not as far off from those prep schools as some may think. So, you know I think it was a good sense of confidence, and it was a good work that much harder and we'll be right there."
DAVE LESKO
And all eyes will be on BASD Stadium in Week 1 as Freedom welcomes Emmaus to the Christmas City in a rematch of last year’s district title game.
COLLIN LUTZ
"I'm looking forward to it. You know, we sort of trained all offseason knowing that's what we've got. So, just that sense of urgency has been ramped up just throughout since we started in the winter. So, I think we're all ready, we're ready for that test."
JASON ROEDER
"We like the bright lights, and why not play in one of the biggest games of the weekend and maybe in the whole state. So, and it's also a great motivator. The minute the schedule came out and we saw them, we talked about a sense of urgency, in terms of getting ourselves ready to be game ready Week 1. And with only one scrimmage, there's a lot of work to be done in these weeks of camp."
In Bethlehem, Dave Lesko 69 Sports.
Freedom Football VOSOT Aug 11
VO: 28 Freedom High School/BETHLEHEM
SOT :22
Jason Roeder/FREEDOM HEAD COACH
"You know, when you end the season with a district title, I think it's a lot easier to get back into the weightroom, and to be motivated. And I think whenever you come off of a championship season, you worry about complacency. And you know, we were paranoid about complacency setting in in this offseason. But like I said, our senior class has done an outstanding job in terms of leading the program and getting better."