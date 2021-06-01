BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightins 6-1 in the series opener at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. It was the first game ever for the R-Phils at the stadium, which is the home of the new Double-A affiliate for the New York Yankees.
The loss dropped Reading to 4-21 this season.
Bryson Stott made his Double-A debut with Reading in the contest. He started and reached base twice via a fielder's choice and a walk. He had two assists and one putout defensively in the field.
Somerset scored in each of the game's first three innings. The hosts scored twice in the first and the third frames with one more run coming in the second inning. Kyle Glogoski started for the R-Phils and allowed five runs, four of which were solo home runs.
An RBI single by Daniel Brito was the lone scoring play for Reading, who recorded four hits in the loss.
The two teams are scheduled to face off on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.