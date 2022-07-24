BRIDGEWATER TWSP, N.J. - Reading was unable to hang on to a one-run lead and host Somerset completed a three-game sweep with a 7-4 victory on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark.
Vito Friscia had given the Fightin Phils (40-50) a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning. The Patriots answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and tacked on two more in the eighth to earn the win.
Sal Gozzo has a pair of hits and an RBI for Reading.
The Fightin Phils head to Erie to begin a six-game series with a matinee on Tuesday.