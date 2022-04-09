READING, Pa. - Somerset collected 18 hits on Saturday en route to a 11-2 win over Reading at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe was the hitting star for the Fightin Phils (0-2) with three hits, including an RBI double. Six Patriots players recorded two or more hits against six Reading pitchers.
Somerset starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk threw five scoreless innings, tielding two hits and striking out seven to earn the win.
The Fightin Phils will try to salvage the final game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon.