BRIDGEWATER TWP., N.J. - Jesus Bastidas hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Somerset a 6-3 victory over Reading on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark.
After six scoreless innings, the Fightin Phils took a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning on a three-run home run from Logan O'Hoppe.
The Patriots answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth on blasts from Mickey Gasper and Anthony Volpe. Reading's Brian Marconi allowed a single and a walk to start the bottom of the ninth, setting the stage for Bastidas game-winner.
The Patriots will try to avoid a sweep when the two teams square off in the final game of the series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.