READING, Pa. - Reading lost the lead late, as Somerset put up four runs in the top of the ninth to take control of the game en route to a 6-2 win.
The Fightin Phils scored their two runs in the second inning, Jack Conley driving one home on a ground out and later Wendell Rijo scoring on a wild pitch. They would manage to get just six hits as a team on the night.
Fifth inning the Patriots get a run back to cut the deficit in half, setting up for the tie in the eighth and then taking the lead in the ninth.
Reading holds a 2-1 advantage in the series.