ROBESONIA, Pa. - Conrad Weiser sophomore quarterback, Donovan Gingrich has shown more and more poise as the season has gone along. Gingrich with three touchdowns and a converted two-point conversion last Saturday for the win.
Gingrich has not only shown poise on the field, but his play has shown the trust that the coaching staff has in him to succeed.
Not only does the trust come from the coaching staff, but from Gingrich himself and the players around him. They have all continued to build off one another each week.
This week the Scouts hit the road to take on Octorara.