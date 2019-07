BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Suderton rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings over Muhlenberg in a region 2 legion tournament game at Bears Stadium on Friday morning. Souderton scored five runs in the first inning and then tacked on more in the fifth and sixth innings.

Muhlenberg mustered just one hit in the loss.

Souderton advances in the winner's bracket and Muhlenberg drops to the consolation bracket.