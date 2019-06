BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Souderton defeated Neshaminy 3-0 in a PIAA 6A baseball semifinal in Boyertown on Tuesday afternoon. With the win, Souderton advances to the state final.

Jacob Horton hit a solo home run to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Souderton tacked on another run in the fourth and one more via a wild pitch in the fifth frame.