Souderton survives, advances to regional championship

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Souderton defeated Norchester 4-1 in an elimination game on Tuesday evening at Bears Stadium to advance to the region 2 legion baseball championship game on Wednesday. They will face South Parkland for the crown.

Souderton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Norchester and then grew that advantage to 3-0 in the third frame. Norchester pushed across one run in th fifth inning, but could not get any more.

Souderton defeated South Parkland earlier on Tuesday, which was the first loss for the Lehigh Valley league champion this season. The winner of Wednesday's final will advance to the state tournament.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.