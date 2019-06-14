Souderton wins state baseball title

PIAA - Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - After Thursday's inclement weather pushed several games to Friday, it was a busy day in State College for the remaining teams from the region competing for state championships in baseball and softball. Souderton and CB South battled for the 6A baseball title with Souderton winning 6-3 to earn their first state title in program history.

CB South led 3-0 early, but the Indians climbed back to score six unanswered runs to earn the PIAA championship.

In District 11, Pine Grove downed Bald Eagle 7-3 for the 3A softball title and Williams Valley won 5-0 over DuBois Central Catholic in the Single-A softball final.

Brandywine Heights softball is set to play for a state crown on Friday night.