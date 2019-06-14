Sports

Souderton wins state baseball title

Pine Grove, Williams Valley win softball crowns

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - After Thursday's inclement weather pushed several games to Friday, it was a busy day in State College for the remaining teams from the region competing for state championships in baseball and softball. Souderton and CB South battled for the 6A baseball title with Souderton winning 6-3 to earn their first state title in program history.

CB South led 3-0 early, but the Indians climbed back to score six unanswered runs to earn the PIAA championship.

In District 11, Pine Grove downed Bald Eagle 7-3 for the 3A softball title and Williams Valley won 5-0 over DuBois Central Catholic in the Single-A softball final.

Brandywine Heights softball is set to play for a state crown on Friday night.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Souderton wins state baseball title

New Souderton wins state baseball title

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

New Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

Red tops Gold in McDonald's All-Star Football Classic

Red tops Gold in McDonald's All-Star Football Classic

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings
69 News

Stripers sneak by Pigs in extra innings

Fightins edge SeaWolves, 3-2

Fightins edge SeaWolves, 3-2

Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open
Associated Press

Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

2A softball championship postponed to Friday

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win
Getty Images

New Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win