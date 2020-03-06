ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-4 on Friday night at the PPL Center. The game begins a stretch of six contests over the next nine days for the Phantoms, who had the previous six days off from game action.
Morgan Frost found the back of the net twice for the Phantoms. Also, Andy Andreoff and Carsen Twarynski also scored for Lehigh Valley in the loss.
The Phantoms are now 24-27-2-6 after the setback.
A busy weekend is ahead for the Phantoms who visit the Binghamton Devils at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and then return home on Sunday to host the Sound Tigers at 3:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports