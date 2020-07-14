The PSAC will not hold any sporting events for the remainder of 2020, a source confirmed to 69 News. Reports began to surface about the decision on Tuesday evening and were later confirmed by a source familiar with the decision.
An official decision is expected to come from league officials on Wednesday morning.
The move will wipe away the fall sports season and will impact the beginning of the winter sports season as well. The move is similar to ones made by the Ivy League and Patriot League over the past week.
Locally, Kutztown, East Stroudsburg, and West Chester universities compete in the PSAC.