BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you like offense, Northampton Community College was the place to be on Sunday as the North outpaced the South 116-96 in the annual Lehigh Valley Senior All-Star Basketball Classic.
The North had the early lead, but William Allen's Nate Ellis led the comeback as he finished with a team-high 24 points. Christian Fermin, a VCU commit from Pocono Mountain West, led all scorers with 30 points for the West.
Former Liberty and Villanova standout Darrun Hilliard and Jalen Cannon, who had a record-setting career at St. Francis-NY after graduating from Allen, were inducted into the Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame between games.