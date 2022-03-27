BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the opening game of the Lehigh Valley Senior All-Star Basketball Classic, the Lehigh Valley South Girls team came away with a 67-42 win over the North at Northampton Community College's Spartan Center.
Dieruff guard Jaydalise Cartagena led all scorers with 16 points and was recognized as the game MVP representing the South. Stroudsburg's Kaylie Hock paced the North squad with 11 points.
Between games former Central Catholic and Lehigh standout Kerry Kinek was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame along with Allen's Jill Jeffrey, who went on to score 1,000 points for Montclair State.