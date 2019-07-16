Sports

South Parkland claims LV legion championship

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - South Parkland blanked Northern Valley 2-0 on Monday evening at DeSales University to win the Lehigh Valley legion baseball championship. South Parkland was the top seed in the bracket and went undefeated during the tournament.

Starting pitcher Adam Smith shutout Northern Valley to help earn the title for South Parkland. Smith pitched a five-hit, complete game and he struck out nine batters as well.

Alex Oliver of South Parkland was named the tournament MVP.

South Parkland advances to the Region 2 Tournament.

