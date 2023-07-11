OREFIELD, Pa. - A rivalry showdown for the Lehigh Valley Legion title on Tuesday night. South Parkland getting the better of North Parkland once again to hoist the trophy, 4-3.
South jumped out to the early lead before coming back to claim the title. Sean Superka with a two-run single for the, 2-0 lead. North would answer quickly, after tying things up in top of the third Owen Ness drives in the go-ahead run, 3-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kurt Meehan would drive in the game tying run thanks to a drop in right field. During the play, while Meehan was going for third base the ball would hop the fence on an errant throw, Meehan scores for the win.
Both teams will be competing in the upcoming Region 2 Tournament in Boyertown this weekend.