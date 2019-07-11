South Parkland edges Emmaus in legion playoffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - South Parkland defeated Emmaus 2-1 in a first round playoff contest in the Lehigh Valley league legion baseball postseason bracket. The contest was the match-up of the top seed and the eighth seed.

After a scoreless first three frames, South Parkland took a 1-0 lead and then Emmaus tied it in the sixth. However, in the home half of that inning, South Parkland pushed across the game-winning run.

South Parkland advances to face Northern Valley, who defeated Lower Macungie 6-4. In the other winner's bracket semifinal showdown, North Parkland will face Carbon.

The tournament is a double-elimination format.