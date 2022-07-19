Norchester v. South Parkland Legion Region 2, 07.19.22

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Legion Region 2 tournament coming to a close on Tuesday night, with Norchester and South Parkland playing for a shot to get into the regional title game. 

Norchester gave up a 5-1 lead allowing Parkland to tie things up, before the Bulldogs would strike back to reclaim the lead. They would go on to win 9-6 to setup the final game Tuesday night. 

Parkland used a four-run third inning to erase the 5-1 Norchester lead, Gavin Mohry with two of the four RBIs in the comeback. 

Two innings later, the Bulldogs drove in three runs to grab the lead back, 8-5. The teams would go 1-1 from their on out. 

Quakertown and Norchester will meet for the regional title. 