QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Legion Region 2 tournament coming to a close on Tuesday night, with Norchester and South Parkland playing for a shot to get into the regional title game.
Norchester gave up a 5-1 lead allowing Parkland to tie things up, before the Bulldogs would strike back to reclaim the lead. They would go on to win 9-6 to setup the final game Tuesday night.
Parkland used a four-run third inning to erase the 5-1 Norchester lead, Gavin Mohry with two of the four RBIs in the comeback.
Two innings later, the Bulldogs drove in three runs to grab the lead back, 8-5. The teams would go 1-1 from their on out.
Quakertown and Norchester will meet for the regional title.