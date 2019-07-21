Sports

South Parkland, Norchester win in legion tournament

Both South Parkland and Norchester earned wins in Saturday's region 2 legion baseball tournament. South Parkland won 5-4 over Post 625 and Norchester topped Souderton 3-0 as both teams advance in the winner's bracket.

In elimination games on Saturday, the Wanderers won 3-0 over Muhlenberg and Boyertown beat Quakertown 6-3.

On Sunday, Boyertown will face Souderton at 1:30 p.m., Wanderers are set to play 625 at 4 p.m. and then Norchester will battle South Parkland at 6:30 p.m.

