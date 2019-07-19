South Parkland sneaks by Quakertown in extras

Sports

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - South Parkland defeated Quakertown 2-1 in eight innings in a legion Region 2 Tournament game at Bear Stadium on Friday afternoon. South Parkland scored the go-ahead run via a bases-loaded balk in the top of the extra frame.

Quakertown jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and led until the fourth inning when South Parkland tied the game.

South Parkland advances in the winner's bracket and will face the winner of the Boyertown-Post 625 game. Quakertown moves to the consolation bracket and will play the loser of the Boyertown-Post 625 contest.

