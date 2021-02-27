HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Southeast 2A regional wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School. The finals were held on Saturday evening with local wrestlers winning gold.
Notre Dame Green Pond's Ayden Smith won gold at 106 pounds, at 113 pounds Dillon Reinert (Brandywine Heights) won the title, and at 120 pounds Brett Ungar of NDGP took the top spot.
Ungar's teammate Brandon Chletsos finished first at 132 pounds while Hamburg's Dalton Gimbor won gold at 142 pounds and another NDGP Crusader Holden Garcia won the championship at 160 pounds.
Ben Haubert of Palisades won the crown at 172 pounds and Tamaqua's Nate Wickersham took first place at 215 pounds.