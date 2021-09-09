NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Southern Lehigh on the road Wednesday, getting a shot at redemption from the Colonial League title game last season.
The Spartans fell to Northwestern for the League title last season, but they would have no problem with the Tigers this time around. They would hold a 2-0 halftime advantage over the Tigers.
In the second half, Iris Gluck puts two more in the back of the net for the Spartans, both in the third quarter. Those two goals would put the Spartans up 4-0, they would add two more for the 6-0 win.