Southern Lehigh blanks Bangor, 6-0

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh shut out Bangor 6-0 in a Colonial League boys' soccer game at Southern Lehigh Stadium on Tuesday night. The win kept the Spartans' streak without a league loss going and kept the team atop the league standings.

The two teams were scoreless through the first half, but then the Spartans scores six goals in the second half to secure the win. Cooper Nelson got the scoring started as he netted the first goal of the game less than three minutes into the second half.

Southern Lehigh tied Northwestern last week, the only league game this season where the Spartans did not win.

