CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys soccer team is looking to join the girls team in the Colonial League title match. The Spartans would win big in their semifinal match with Bangor, 4-0.
Wasting no time in the first half, the Spartans score five minutes into the game off a Landon Bealer shot. Later in the first, Ethan Huang doubles the Spartans advantage. They would take a 3-0 lead into halftime with a Gavin Bealer goal with just over a minute to go.
With eight minutes left in the game, Benjamin Clark puts the finishes touches on the Spartans shutout victory to advance to the title game. They will meet Northwestern in the Colonial League championship game.