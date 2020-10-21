CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh playing host to Northern Lehigh in the semifinals of the Colonial League girls soccer tournament. The Lady Spartans getting the better of their visitors with a 5-0 victory.
The Lady Spartans jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, Bela Touzeau nets the first goal of the day for Southern Lehigh 15 and a half minutes in.
With a 3-0 lead at the half, the Lady Spartans were collecting insurance in the second half with two more goals. One of those goals coming off the foot of Haleigh Toto.
Northwestern or Palisades will meet the Lady Spartans in the championship game.