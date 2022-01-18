Winning streaks staying alive in the EPC and Colonial League on Tuesday night. The Southern Lehigh boys continue to roll with their 10th win a row, while the Northampton girls notch their fifth straight win.
The Spartans taking down another top team in the the Colonial League, Wilson, 59-45.
Leading the way in scoring for the Spartans, Matt Tankred and Noah Denton with 15 points each. A close game throughout, the Spartans going on a 15-3 throughout the third quarter to take control.
Southern Lehigh stays atop the standings at 12-3, Wilson remains in striking distance at 10-2.
On the girls side, the Konkrete Kids making a statement in their 53-27 win over Nazareth. The Blue Eagles 10th win will have to wait, they fall to 9-4 on the season, K-Kids improve to 12-2.
Northampton allowed just nine points in the first half, all of those coming in the first quarter. Grace Lesko and Taylor Kranzley helping to pace the offensive side of the ball. Lesko with a team-high 16 points, and Kranzley adding 12 in the win.
Northampton earns their fifth win in a row.
