PIAA playoffs beginning all across the Keystone state on Tuesday. For the local area, several teams starting their march towards a state title.
Southern Lehigh boys soccer and Northwestern Lehigh field among the Lehigh Valley schools with title hopes. Unfortunately for both programs, when the clocks hit double zero, their seasons came to a close.
On the pitch, the Spartans found themselves a back and forth contest with Selinsgrove. The Seals constantly equalizing until the closing minutes when they'd knock home the, 3-2 winner.
Jack Johnson and Landon Bealer with the goals for the Spartans in the effort. Their fine season comes to a close in the opening round.
In field hockey, the Tigers struggled offensively against West Perry in their opening round matchup. Failing to record a goal, the Mustangs knock off the Tigers, 5-0.
Jordan Byers finished with a hat trick for the Mustangs in the win.