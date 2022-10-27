Whitehall and Southern Lehigh going head-to-head with a spot in the District XI-3A girls soccer title game on the line. More than overtime was needed for these two to settle things, the Spartans coming out on top, 1-0.
Both teams playing solid defense and getting stellar play from their goaltenders through regulation and in the first overtime period. It wouldn't take long into the second overtime before Faith VandeBunte finds the back of the net.
Southern Lehigh will face Pottsville next week for the District XI-3A title.