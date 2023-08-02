CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh Connie Mack team ended a 25 year drought this past weekend. The Spartans captured the state title with a win over Northern Valley.
Two droughts ending at the same time over the weekend as it was the first time in 50 years two teams from the Lehigh Valley played in the title game. For Northern Valley it was their first ever appearance.
The Spartans bringing home some individual hardware as well, Gabe Moscato recognized as the top hitter of the week while Jake Burtt got the nod for best pitcher.
Northern Valley's Josh Farber won the tournament MVP for the runner-ups.