EMMAUS, Pa. - District XI-2A girls lacrosse semifinals taking to the field on Monday night. Southern Lehigh and Allentown Central Catholic setting up the 2A title game for later this week.
Southern Lehigh handling Moravian Academy during the night cap, 18-6. Two Spartans combined for 11 of the teams goals in the win. Reese Macintosh recorded six goals, and Olivia Hafler right behind her with five goals.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Central Catholic ran away with this one in the second half for the 16-8 win over Saucon Valley.
Lauren Nelson putting her mark on the win for the Vikettes, finishing with eight goals and becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history. A night for history to be made as the win was the first ever postseason victory for the Vikettes.
Southern Lehigh and Central will play for the District XI-2A title on Wednesday night at Lehigh.