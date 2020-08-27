CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Despite losing 10 seniors to graduation this past off-season, the Southern Lehigh girls' soccer team is ready to still be one of the top teams in the Colonial League this fall.
The Lady Spartans are coming off a 15-6-2 record from a year ago where they went 10-1-1 in the Colonial League. Additionally, the club captured the District 11 title and advance to the PIAA playoffs. However, they saw their run of four-straight league crowns come to a close, when they were knocked off by Northwestern.
Southern Lehigh head coach Andrew Filler is confident with his offense, led by key returners, and is encouraged by his youthful defensive unit as well.
Filler also noted he and his team are eager to get back to the league final and they hope for even more titles.