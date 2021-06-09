CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh Spartans baseball team won just their second ever PIAA tournament game in the opening round. Now the Spartans are looking to continue their run into the semifinals.
The Spartans cruised to victory in the opening round over Muhlenberg, 11-5. Even with the impressive win, head coach Todd Miller knows there are some things that can be worked on.
Miller doesn't want his team to take this moment for granted, especially after losing out on their 2020 season. Not just for the seniors looking to end their career with PIAA gold, but the underclassmen too.
Moments like this don't always come around, and this one currently has been fifteen years in the making.
Southern Lehigh will take on Bethel Park Thursday afternoon at Big Spring High School, first pitch scheduled for 3:00 PM.