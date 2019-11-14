CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh is enjoying a historic season as the Spartans won the District 11 5A championship last weekend and now enter the PIAA tournament. The district crown was the first in program history for the Spartans.
This Saturday the team faces Oil City, out of District 10, the lone remaining undefeated team at the 5A level in Pennsylvania. They boast a 12-0 mark.
One similarity between the two teams is this weekend's state playoff game is new territory for them.
The contest is set for 1 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School.