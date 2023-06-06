NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The girls PIAA tournament taking to the turf at Northwestern on Tuesday afternoon. Southern Lehigh would come back from three down, but fall short to Bishop Shanahan, 11-10.
The Spartans would start quickly in this one, Reese MacIntosh would score the first goal of the game, and the first of her game high five. They would be outscored, 7-3 from that point on in the first half.
Second half, the Spartans able to close the gap from within three to tying things up at nine. Unfortunately, Bishop Shanahan would grab the lead back for good en route to the win.