BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A spot in the upcoming PIAA-2A tournament at stake in the Class 2A Subregional final. Dock Mennonite spoiling Southern Lehigh's chances with a, 3-1 win.
The Spartans fell behind, 2-0 to Dock before starting to climb their way back into the match. Third set, up 24-21 Hansen Fan would get a key block to keep the match alive, 2-1.
Unfortunately in the fourth set, Dock would be in full control holding a 24-13 advantage. A kill by Anthony Bernardo would send Dock into the PIAA tournament.