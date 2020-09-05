CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A member of the Southern Lehigh High School football program tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced in a letter. As a result, their season opener has been postponed.

Those in close contact with the individual will quarantine for a two-week period.

The Spartans were slated to kick-off the 2020 season on September 26 against Wilson. Both teams will work to re-schedule the contest for later in the season.