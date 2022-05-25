BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Southern Lehigh and Central Catholic playing in the District XI-2A title game, the Vikettes in their first ever title game. But the Spartans would claim their second straight title, 14-5.
The Vikettes would jump out to an early lead, but it was all Spartans from that point on. Southern Lehigh would hold a 7-2 lead at the half, they'd allow just three more goals the rest of the way.
It's the five overall District title for the Spartans girls lacrosse program.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)