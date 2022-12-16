CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Early season primetime showdown in the Colonial League on Friday night. Southern Lehigh avenging their league title game loss to Wilson from last year, 43-41.
This game was the heavyweight bout most would've thought it to be, with both teams trading blows all night. The Warriors would find themselves with a six point lead coming down the stretch.
Following back-to-back blocks by Robbie Allen and Jonah Shaw led to offense on the other end. Corey Trump with the go-ahead bucket with 23 seconds left in the game. Trump led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points on the night.
Southern Lehigh moves up to 2-2 on the season, Wilson falls to 2-3.