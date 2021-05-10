CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh officially approved the hiring of two new head basketball coaches on Monday night. The district hired Ryan Wehr as the school's new head boys' basketball coach and Sydney Cyr as the new head girls' basketball coach.
“We could not be more excited to welcome both Coach Cyr and Coach Wehr to Southern Lehigh High School," Southern Lehigh Director of Athletics Marc Zimmerman said in a statement. "Coach Cyr is a proud graduate of Southern Lehigh who has great familiarity with our school and our community. I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic role model for our girls basketball players who will continue to build upon the successful great tradition of Southern Lehigh girls basketball.
"Coach Wehr brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach," Zimmerman continued. "I am very confident he will quickly develop a good rapport with our boys basketball community and continue to build on the recent success we’ve experienced. I look forward to working with both of them as they get settled into their new positions.”
Cyr played basketball and field hockey at Arcadia University after graduating from Southern Lehigh in 2016. She had a successful high school career with the Spartans. Following her collegiate career, she assisted with the district's middle school girls' basketball team this past season.
Wehr was the head coach at Brandywine Heights for the last eight seasons. He has 14 years of total coaching experience with previous stops as an assistant coach at Emmaus and Parkland.