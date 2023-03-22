CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh and Catasauqua jumping right into Colonial League play to open up the 2023 season. The host Spartans edging the Rough Riders, 7-6.
Early portion of this one was all Rough Riders, Nayeska Miranda rips a two-run shot for the, 2-0 lead in the first inning. They would extend that lead to, 3-0 heading into the fourth before the Spartans would make a comeback.
Tied at three, Brooke Davies' grounder is mishandled allowing a Spartan runner to score, and they take the 4-3 lead.
We enter the fifth inning tied once again, this time at, 4-4. The Spartans grabbing the lead right back, Kaley Hoffman starting things off with a shot to center field. After a few more runs, the Spartans would hold off the Rough Riders comeback attempt.