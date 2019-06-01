BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County - more >>

Sports

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

Other local teams fall in first round

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

After days of postponements, the PIAA lacrosse tournaments began on Friday. Several local teams were in the various brackets, on both the boy's and girl's side. Below are the final scores from Friday's action:

3A Boys First Round

St. Joe's Prep def. Emmaus, 7-3, at Northampton High School

2A Boys First Round

Southern Lehigh def. Archbishop Carroll, 14-5, at Emmaus High School

3A Girls First Round

Radnor def. Parkland, 15-3, at Northampton High School

2A Girls First Round

Springfield Delco def. Saucon Valley, 18-8, at Emmaus High School
 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

Roger Federer achieves more milestones at French Open
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Roger Federer achieves more milestones at French Open

Siakam after Raptors' win: 'I'm just doing it for my dad'
Getty Images

Siakam after Raptors' win: 'I'm just doing it for my dad'

Raptors beat Warriors in Canada's first-ever NBA Finals game
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Raptors beat Warriors in Canada's first-ever NBA Finals game

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109
69 News

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109