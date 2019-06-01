Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

PIAA - Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association

After days of postponements, the PIAA lacrosse tournaments began on Friday. Several local teams were in the various brackets, on both the boy's and girl's side. Below are the final scores from Friday's action:

3A Boys First Round

St. Joe's Prep def. Emmaus, 7-3, at Northampton High School

2A Boys First Round

Southern Lehigh def. Archbishop Carroll, 14-5, at Emmaus High School

3A Girls First Round

Radnor def. Parkland, 15-3, at Northampton High School

2A Girls First Round

Springfield Delco def. Saucon Valley, 18-8, at Emmaus High School

