Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states
Other local teams fall in first round
After days of postponements, the PIAA lacrosse tournaments began on Friday. Several local teams were in the various brackets, on both the boy's and girl's side. Below are the final scores from Friday's action:
3A Boys First Round
St. Joe's Prep def. Emmaus, 7-3, at Northampton High School
2A Boys First Round
Southern Lehigh def. Archbishop Carroll, 14-5, at Emmaus High School
3A Girls First Round
Radnor def. Parkland, 15-3, at Northampton High School
2A Girls First Round
Springfield Delco def. Saucon Valley, 18-8, at Emmaus High School