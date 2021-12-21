CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys basketball team is off to a 3-3 start in the Ryan Wehr era. Wehr hired as the latest Spartans head coach after Ben Tannous resigned in the offseason.
The Spartans have experience and talent all over their roster this season, making this group hopeful to get back into Colonial League contention.
Wehr comes to Southern Lehigh from Brandywine Heights, where he had spent eight seasons. Just like his time with the Bullets, Wehr wants this Spartans team to hold a defense first mentality.
The Spartans enter their Wednesday night contest against Salisbury as winners of three out of their last four.