Southern Lehigh looks to run more

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh has been a powerful team in the Colonial League football landscape over the last few years. This year they plan to be the same force, just with a different method of attack.

The Spartans, now without quarterback Logan Edmond, will look to change their offensive style to a run-focused strategy. Running the ball focuses on the team's strength, its offensive line, which returns in its entirety.

The team opens up the season against Saucon Valley.