Sports

Southern Lehigh looks to run more

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 06:48 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:48 PM EDT

Southern Lehigh looks to run more

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh has been a powerful team in the Colonial League football landscape over the last few years. This year they plan to be the same force, just with a different method of attack.

The Spartans, now without quarterback Logan Edmond, will look to change their offensive style to a run-focused strategy. Running the ball focuses on the team's strength, its offensive line, which returns in its entirety.

The team opens up the season against Saucon Valley.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Knights knock down Pigs, 9-2

New Knights knock down Pigs, 9-2

Curve edge Fightins, 1-0

New Curve edge Fightins, 1-0

Marinello makes his return for Boyertown

Marinello makes his return for Boyertown

Youthful Bears look to bounce back

Youthful Bears look to bounce back

Southern Lehigh looks to run more

Southern Lehigh looks to run more

Texas Rangers ban fan after Hispanic family harassed at game
Cooper Neill/MLB/Getty Images via CNN

Texas Rangers ban fan after Hispanic family harassed at game

Allentown United FC to host first-ever scrimmage

Allentown United FC to host first-ever scrimmage

Raiders ready for Education Night on Saturday

Raiders ready for Education Night on Saturday

'I felt alone,' says gymnast after her perfect 10 went viral
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

'I felt alone,' says gymnast after her perfect 10 went viral

Trump says he'd 'love' for Kaepernick to play in NFL
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Trump says he'd 'love' for Kaepernick to play in NFL