CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh clashing with another top team in the Colonial League, Notre Dame Green Pond. The Spartans handed the Crusaders their first league loss, 65-57.
Matt Tankred hitting from shots all around the court, finishing the game with a team high, 25 points in the win for the Spartans.
Both teams were trading buckets often, but a late run by the Spartans in the fourth quarter gave them the separation they needed for the win.
Southern Lehigh improves to 13-3, while Notre Dame takes a step back to 11-4.