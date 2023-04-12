CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh entered Wednesday as one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the Colonial League. The Spartans would keep it that way with a mercy rule, 16-1 win over Palisades.
The Spartans wasting no time in this one, driving in two runs in the first inning. Avery Koser beating out a bad throw that would lead to the second run scoring in the inning.
Second inning, the Spartans kept pouring it on. Elijah Calaba would hit a liner to right field that pushed the lead to, 6-0. This one would get worse for the Pirates from there as the Spartans end this one in five innings.
Southern Lehigh improves to, 7-0 on while Palisades falls to, 3-5.